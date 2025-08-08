Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 31,346.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,382 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,778 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,255,000. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $49,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,810.16. The trade was a 34.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,181 shares of company stock valued at $25,550,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

DraftKings Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.