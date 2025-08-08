Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 344,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 59,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 8.2%

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $420,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 348,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,690. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Corbet sold 12,634 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $298,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,498 shares in the company, valued at $343,022.68. This trade represents a 46.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,107 shares of company stock worth $5,844,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

