Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,518.36. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. Regency Centers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.78%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

