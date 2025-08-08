Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avient by 129.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 23.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Avient by 15.1% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 184,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNT opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. Avient Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $54.68.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

