Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $250,125.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,772.60. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.74. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

