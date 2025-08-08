Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,598 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Ambev Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.63.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a yield of 660.0%. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

