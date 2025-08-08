Natixis Advisors LLC Has $785.96 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,082,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,525 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $785,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 5,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $196.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.