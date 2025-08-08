Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,948 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth about $641,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 41.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,540,000 after buying an additional 1,078,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.78.

Nokia Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Nokia Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 293.0%. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

