Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 30,419 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,274,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. This represents a 82.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.61 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

