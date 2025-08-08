Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,492 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $384,031,000 after acquiring an additional 540,703 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,982,826 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,322,000 after purchasing an additional 235,069 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,445,106 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $149,641,000 after purchasing an additional 102,897 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,266,145 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $131,109,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,736.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 891,351 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after buying an additional 842,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $92.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $94.15. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,377.76. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

