Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 80.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,721 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Fabrinet by 675.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 417,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,694,000 after purchasing an additional 363,228 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,132,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,044,000 after buying an additional 362,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,789,000 after buying an additional 257,164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 18,800.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 174,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $24,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,320. The trade was a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $234.00 target price on Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $334.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.72 and a 200 day moving average of $236.04. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $336.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

