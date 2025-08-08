Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,154,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,517 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Trimble by 338.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 601,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after buying an additional 370,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $24,532,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8,114.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 346,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 342,088 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,560. This trade represents a 52.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $115,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,590. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,152. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

