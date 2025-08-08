Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 1,099 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 89.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 928,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,319.02. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,191,984. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

