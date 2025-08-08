Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 1,369 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 149.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.20.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.73.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

