Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 3,964 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDV opened at $82.95 on Friday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $83.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.07.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

