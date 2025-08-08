Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 47,752 Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,833 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,475,384 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $111,750,000 after buying an additional 725,684 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $83,165,000 after acquiring an additional 938,097 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,886,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,111,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,767,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 858,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,987,000 after buying an additional 231,668 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.61.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

