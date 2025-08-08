Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 8,911 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,600,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,562,000 after acquiring an additional 788,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,351,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 781,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,004.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after buying an additional 8,404,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,872,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,666,000 after buying an additional 414,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,824,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,204,000 after buying an additional 418,013 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In related news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 56,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $1,239,136.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,759.84. This trade represents a 62.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GPK opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

