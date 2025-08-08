Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 18.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,417.60. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

