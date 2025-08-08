Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,742,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Core & Main by 109.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,791,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,568,000 after purchasing an additional 936,863 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,328,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after purchasing an additional 923,287 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,032,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 373,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 23,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $1,480,132.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,185.66. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 44,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,784,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,265.76. The trade was a 38.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,445 shares of company stock worth $26,045,755. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $65.97.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.