Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.51.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

