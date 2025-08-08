Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Credicorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

Credicorp Stock Up 1.1%

Credicorp stock opened at $245.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $249.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.77.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $10.9577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 450.0%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.87%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

