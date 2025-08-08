Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 3,104 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY opened at $276.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.43 and a 200-day moving average of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $276.50.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.