Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 518 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 117.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $93.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 270.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

