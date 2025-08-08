Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 628 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Exponent by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,849.28. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $214,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,267 shares of company stock worth $489,120. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

