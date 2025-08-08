Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 8,785 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $35,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.6%

WSM stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $166.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.