Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 9,794 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $78,942,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,587,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,029,000 after purchasing an additional 990,583 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $21,813,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $12,923,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 908.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 405,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $246,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 270,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,208.12. This represents a 2.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,153.24. This trade represents a 6.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $561,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

