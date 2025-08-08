Natixis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WING. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Wingstop by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 446,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,744,000 after buying an additional 178,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $4,421,118.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $1,666,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,034.18. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,838 shares of company stock worth $11,491,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $367.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.52.

Wingstop Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $330.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

