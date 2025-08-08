Needham & Company LLC Raises Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Price Target to $59.00

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HNGE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hinge Health from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Hinge Health stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. Hinge Health has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,089,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter worth $828,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter worth $346,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

