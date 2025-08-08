Northland Capmk Lowers Earnings Estimates for CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 388.36 and a current ratio of 12.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,704,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,847,000 after acquiring an additional 58,991,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,095,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $136,517,000. DME Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $115,959,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,220,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149,760 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

