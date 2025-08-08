NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 2.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $44.72 and last traded at $44.68. 4,135,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,483,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 273.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, CLSA set a $41.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,452.96. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 26,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $623,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,598,000 after purchasing an additional 512,618 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,158 shares during the period. Samsung C&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $46,745,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 135,613 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.