Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Nutrien by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 253,037 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $3,632,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 113,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

