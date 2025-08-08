NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is BankPlus Trust Department’s 6th Largest Position

BankPlus Trust Department reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,895 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of BankPlus Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 469,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 147,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 55,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

NVDA opened at $180.77 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock worth $835,035,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

