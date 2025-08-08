NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Berbice Capital Management LLC

Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 14.5% of Berbice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Berbice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Stillwater Wealth Management Group raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group now owns 23,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 17,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 82,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.52.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock worth $835,035,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.