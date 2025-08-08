Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.0% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $220.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

