Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

