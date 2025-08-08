On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 118.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in ON in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ON from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.80. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

