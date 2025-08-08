Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Oppenheimer worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

NYSE OPY opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.18 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.88%.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

Insider Transactions at Oppenheimer

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Paul M. Friedman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $221,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,060. This represents a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $147,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,548.46. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

