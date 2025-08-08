Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $28,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 89,825 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Owens Corning by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $147.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Owens Corning Inc has a 12 month low of $123.40 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 71.69%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

