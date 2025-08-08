Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $146,199.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,172.44. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

