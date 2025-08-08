Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $429.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.35, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $111,688.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,779,654.07. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,337,523.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at $307,470.60. This trade represents a 81.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

