Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

PLTR stock opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $184.48.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $111,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,654.07. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,657,125. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.1% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

