Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $431,676,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Permian Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,674,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,813,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,141 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,114,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,920,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after buying an additional 2,845,449 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

Permian Resources Trading Down 2.8%

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.32. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

