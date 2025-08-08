Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PLNT opened at $105.35 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.93.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.59 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 110.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.