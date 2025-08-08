Promising Apparel Stocks Worth Watching – August 5th

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, American Eagle Outfitters, Ferrari, Affirm, and Target are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventories of clothing, footwear and accessories that manufacturers, wholesalers or retailers hold for sale. They encompass all sizes, styles and seasonal lines, and are managed to balance consumer demand, turnaround time and carrying costs. Effective apparel‐stock management helps businesses avoid both stockouts and excess inventory while responding promptly to fashion trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $12.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $942.84. 1,152,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,089. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $805.06 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $982.28 and a 200 day moving average of $984.78. The company has a market cap of $418.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.30. 2,061,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,874. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $415.10 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.64 and a 200-day moving average of $497.04.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.43. 5,476,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,063,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. 20,634,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.29. 514,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.28. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $391.54 and a 1 year high of $519.10.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.72. 2,955,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. Affirm has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75.

