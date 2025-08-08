Promising Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – August 5th

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the research, development and commercialization of biological or medical products—such as drugs, vaccines, diagnostic tools and genetic therapies. Because their value often hinges on clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals and breakthroughs in biotech research, these stocks tend to exhibit higher growth potential alongside elevated volatility compared to more established industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $77.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,690,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,006. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.12. The stock had a trading volume of 719,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.94. The stock had a trading volume of 642,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,331. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $426.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

