Promising Streaming Stocks Worth Watching – August 6th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Figma, Walt Disney, Spotify Technology, Coupang, and Trade Desk are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is delivering digital content—such as video, music or gaming—to consumers over the Internet. These firms typically generate revenue through subscription fees, advertising or pay-per-view models. Investors evaluate them based on metrics like subscriber growth, user engagement and content spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.62. The company had a trading volume of 101,358,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,506,047. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of APP stock traded up $12.93 on Wednesday, hitting $390.86. 6,918,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. AppLovin has a one year low of $66.16 and a one year high of $525.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.43.

Figma (FIG)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Shares of FIG stock traded up $11.02 on Wednesday, hitting $90.10. 26,020,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,718,543. Figma has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 million, a P/E ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $115.64. 16,902,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,816,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $17.44 on Wednesday, hitting $664.44. 1,363,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.81. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $319.07 and a one year high of $785.00.

Coupang (CPNG)

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

CPNG traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. 21,858,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,425,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. Coupang has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

TTD traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.52. 5,722,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,065,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

