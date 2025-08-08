Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 213.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSEC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 259,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 319,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,585,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,128,682.16. This trade represents a 0.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of PSEC opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.29 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 36.07%.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,588.0%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

