Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $39.35 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.8% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $220.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.24 and its 200-day moving average is $213.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. China Renaissance started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

