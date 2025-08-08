Q1 Earnings Forecast for SXI Issued By Barrington Research

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standex International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $222.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SXI has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Standex International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Standex International stock opened at $192.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day moving average of $164.53. Standex International has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $212.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $55,426.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $821,087.67. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,965,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

