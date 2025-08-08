Q1 Earnings Forecast for Waters Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.86 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.73.

NYSE WAT opened at $277.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Waters has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.76 and its 200-day moving average is $351.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Waters by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 185,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,937 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,341,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

